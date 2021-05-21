Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a P/E ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.