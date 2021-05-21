Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE IGI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

