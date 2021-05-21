Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,383,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $311.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.06 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.53.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

