Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $388.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.