Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $308.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

