Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184,578 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.