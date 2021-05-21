iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Cut by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 79,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

