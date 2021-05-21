Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $571,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

