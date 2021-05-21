Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.