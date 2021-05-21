Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 35.5% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $131,361.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.