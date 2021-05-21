Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $856,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GO opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

