Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 9,490 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 44 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,256.00.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

