DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

