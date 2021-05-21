Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Louis T. Petrillo Sells 30,360 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.27 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

