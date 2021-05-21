Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
