Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

