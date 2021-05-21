Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $626,262.66 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.36 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

