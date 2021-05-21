Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases 3,071 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 972.80 ($12.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 963.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 849.48. The company has a market cap of £11.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

