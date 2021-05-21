The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.53.

The Gap stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

