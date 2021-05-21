Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.02.

RY opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

