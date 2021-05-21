Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

