5,142,177 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $7.13 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

