ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

