Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $55.57 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $55,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

