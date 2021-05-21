Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

