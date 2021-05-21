Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

