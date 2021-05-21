Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

