ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

