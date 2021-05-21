Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:COMP opened at $14.28 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

