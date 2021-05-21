Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,156 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $546.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.69 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

