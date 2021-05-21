8,069 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $101.13 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

