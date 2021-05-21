Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $95,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $210.86 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.38. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

