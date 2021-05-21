GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.