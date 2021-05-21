Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on July 28th

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 4th. This is a boost from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

