ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.52

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.52 and traded as high as $48.78. ATN International shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 38,000 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.76 million, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

