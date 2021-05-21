ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.39. 2,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

