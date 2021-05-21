Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.25. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 317,042 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

