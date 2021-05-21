Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $7.99.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
