Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.08 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.69.

EXR stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

