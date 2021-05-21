FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $151.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCN. Truist Securities raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

