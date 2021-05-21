Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

