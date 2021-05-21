Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

