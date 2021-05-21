Roth Capital Increases The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $23.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

HCKT stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.98 million, a PE ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

