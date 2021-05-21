Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59) on Friday. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.26 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.86.

In other news, insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

