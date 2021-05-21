Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Increased to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

HE opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 292,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

