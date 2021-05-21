The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells $66,504.06 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tyler Loy sold 623 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $6,560.19.

On Friday, May 14th, Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

