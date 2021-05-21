Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $160.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

