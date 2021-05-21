Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

