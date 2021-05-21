Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

