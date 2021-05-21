Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $34,895.11 and $10.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01074933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.68 or 0.09387601 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.