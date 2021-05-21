DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza Sells 94,719 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92.

DMTK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.